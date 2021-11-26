Sidharth Shukla's Family Set To Release Rap Song By Late Actor On His Birthday In December

Actor Sidharth Shukla’s sudden tragic demise left a deep void in the hearts of his fans who still remember his iconic roles on television. The actor who passed away in September this year due to cardiac arrest was loved by everyone for his acting and enthusiasm for fitness. Now recently, it has been learned by his family that the actor wanted to become a rapper also and had sung a rap. According to reports by Hindustan Times, his family members are planning to release the last rap sung by Sidharth on his birth anniversary on December 12.

According to the reports by the leading daily, the actor had recorded a rap earlier in the summers. The rap was only recorded as a test but his family has decided to release it for his fans. The music for the untitled rap has been given by G Skillz, who has composed numerous Punjabi tracks. Also, Sidharth’s good friend Shehbaaz Badesha, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, is rumoured to have penned down the lyrics for the rap.

Sidharth Shukla's last rap to be released by his family

A source close to the development told the portal that the rap is an upbeat one, full of life. It is all about Sidharth’s journey. Shehnaaz has been working closely on the track and ensuring it is a perfect tribute. According to Hindustan Times, the song will be a solo, featuring Shukla’s voice. The music video will stick to being lyrical and not something extravagant.

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill gave a musical tribute to Sidharth Shukla. She had released a music video titled Tu Yaheen Hai which was dedicated to the late actor. Tu Yaheen Hai depicted Gill singing the song while remembering good old memories she had with Sidharth Shukla. The music video also gave glimpses of the fun time they spent when they were together in the reality TV show, Bigg Boss. The singer managed to give chills and tears to the fans with her realistic performance in the music video.

IMAGE: Instagram/realsidharthshukla