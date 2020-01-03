The Debate
Who Was Ashok Shukla? Here Are Some Unknown Facts About Sidharth Shukla's Father

Television News

Asim Riaz passed some derogatory comments on Sidharth's father, Ashok Shukla, as the duo indulged in verbal banter. Here is everything about Ashok Shukla

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
ashok shukla

Seems like the new season of Bigg Boss has successfully managed to entertain the audience, as the makers of the show have roped in an unusual bunch of contestants this season. Apart from the unusual weekly activities, the contestants' brawls with each other have also caught the audience's attention. Recently, a major fight broke out between the former friends Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla, which raised questions about Sidharth’s father, Ashok Shukla. Here are the details.

Who was Ashok Shukla?

In the latest promo released by the makers of Bigg Boss 13, contestants Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla can be seen indulging in an ugly verbal war with each other during the captaincy task. While Sidharth Shukla can be seen calling Aseem a 'cry baby', Asim Riaz retaliated by passing derogatory remarks on Sidharth’s late father, Ashok Shukla. Aseem’s comment on Sidharth’s father irked netizens and sparked rumours about Sidharth’s father.

Sidharth Shukla's father

Hailing from Mumbai, Ashok Shukla, was reportedly a civil engineer for a brief period. According to other publications, he also worked with the Reserve Bank of India and was married to Rita Shukla. Ashok Shukla, who was from Allahabad, reportedly had a keen interest in sports and motivated his son, Sidharth Shukla for the same. In many interviews, Sidharth has described himself as an athletic child and also revealed that he represented his school in tennis and football.

Netizens react

