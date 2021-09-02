Sidharth Shukla’s Foot-tapping Music Videos That Will Remain In Fans’ Memories Forever

The popular television actor and reality TV star Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday morning. The actor was said to have suffered a heart attack. Sidharth Shukla was famous for his roles in Balika Vadhu, Broken but Beautiful 3, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and many more films and series. Here are some of the actor’s foot-tapping music videos that will remain in fans’ hearts forever.

Some of the best Sidharth Shukla music videos

Mere Liye

Mere Liye was one of the top songs from the actor’s web series titled Broken but Beautiful. Sidharth Shukla was part of the third season of the show also featured in the song with his co-star Sonia Rathee. Mere Liye is sung by Akhil Sachdeva and the lyrics were penned down by him too. The song is a beautiful melange of love, jealousy, anger and heartbreak.

Tere Naal

The foot-tapping number is from Broken but Beautiful 3 as well and focuses on the love between Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee through thick and thin. The song is a testament to the undeniable on-screen chemistry between the two. This meaningful number is also written by Akhil Sachdeva.

Dil Ko Karaar Aaya

The song was crooned by Neha Kakkar, Yasser Desai and Rajat Nagpal. The slow romantic song features the late actor alongside Neha Sharma. The song also features several scenic landscapes.

Bhula Dunga

This song was one of the few collaborations between Big Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The song is all about letting someone you love go when it begins to cause too much pain. It is sung and composed by Darshan Raval.

Shona Shona

This is one of the other Shukla-Gill collaborations. The music video features bright colours, funky edits and some great moves. The foot-tapping number was sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar.

Kya Kiya Hain Tune

With the lyrics penned down by Rashmi Virag, the Broken but Beautiful 3 music video is truly a heartwarming one. Armaan Malik and Palak Muchhal lend their voices to the romantic number. The video also features exciting and fun dialogues from the web series.

Picture Credits: Sidharth Shukla-Instagram