Sidharth Shukla's Funeral Underway At Oshiwara Crematorium; Shehnaaz Gill Inconsolable

Sidharth Shukla's mortal remains were brought to the Oshiwara crematorium for his last rites on Friday. This was after the Cooper Hospital handed over the mortal remains to the family after the post-mortem. The late actor's close friend, actor Shehnaaz Gill was snapped at the venue and looked extremely distressed.

Sidharth Shukla's last rites underway; Shehnaaz Gill inconsolable

Visuals from Sidharth Shukla's mortal remains being taken to the crematorium had surfaced earlier. His final journey was in an ambulance decorated with flowers.

Shehnaaz was seen crying inconsolably in her car. Later, she stepped out of the car and entered the crematorium. Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla too was seen at the venue. Heavy police was deployed to keep the situation in control. All the venues related to Sidharth have been flooded with fans, be it his residence or the Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead. Similar visuals came in from the crematorium where people were gathered at the gate in big numbers and tried to video record the proceedings.

Mumbai: A crowd of people gathers outside Oshiwara Crematorium where the mortal remains of actor Sidharth Shukla have been brought for the last rites. Family and friends of the late actor are present here. pic.twitter.com/KDUjfcsi2B — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2021

A few moments ago, many stars visited the late Sidharth Shukla's residence in Oshiwara where Shehnaaz and his family members have been mourning. This included Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Prince Narula, and Yuvika Chaudhry, among others.

Details of the post-mortem report emerged and the Cooper Hospital stated that there were no internal or external injuries on his body. However, the team is said to have insisted on a final opinion and a histopathological examination is to be done. His viscera has been preserved and reportedly sent for chemical examination.

Since the news of Sidharth's untimely demise early on Thursday, tributes have been pouring in for one of the most popular stars in the TV industry. This did not only include some of the top stars of the entertainment industry but also sports celebrities and members of the political fraternity. Most of them were shocked and extended their condolences to the bereaved family.

Be it some of his moments with Shehnaaz, who he was rumoured to be dating, to his throwback pictures and videos, Sidharth legacy was celebrated by his fans and industry colleagues.

(Image: Viral Bhayani/Sidharth Shukla/Instagram)