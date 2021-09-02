Sidharth Shukla's Last Social Media Posts Show His Empathetic & Appreciative Side; Read

Sidharth Shukla, who breathed his last on Thursday, used to regularly share his views on current affairs and issues happening in the country and abroad. This was evident through his last social media posts before his untimely demise. From expressing his grief over the ongoing Afghanistan crisis to giving a shoutout to the frontline warriors, there were important issues he wrote about.

Sidharth Shukla's last social media posts

Sidharth's last Instagram post was a gratitude post for the frontline warriors, doctors, and healthcare workers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. His post was in connection to the web series Mumbai Diaries, which paid a tribute to these 'superheroes.'

Posing with the 'Heroes We Owe' hashtag on a placard, he sent out gratitude to them for risking their lives, working for countless hours, and comforting patients who couldn't be with their families. 'You truly are the bravest', was his message as he highlighted that being on the frontline was not easy.

Another post of the actor that had made headlines recently was his message on the Afghanistan crisis. Though a section of netizens trolled him for posting a picture of himself along with the post, his message was that he felt sorry for the crisis and asked 'Does humanity still exist'.

His last post on Twitter was expressing excitement for the gold medals of Sumit Antil and Avani Lekhara in the Tokyo Paralympics. He stated that Indians were making them proud again over and over, and also highlighted their world record.

Indians making us proud over and over again… a World Record in addition to the #Gold in #Paralympics … congratulations #SumitAntil and #AvaniLekhara — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 30, 2021

He had also shared a heartwarming Raksha Badhan post last month, as he expressed his happiness with his youngest niece.

Sidharth Shukla passes away

Sidharth died of a heart attack, as confirmed by the Cooper hospital in Mumbai. He was 40. The actor was among the most popular TV stars in the country, having won shows like Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He had become a household name with the TV show Balika Vadhu.

He also featured in a supporting role in the Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt starter Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which had released in 2014 and was a success at the box office.