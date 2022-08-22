Sidharth Shukla's Mother Rita Snapped At Brahma Kumaris Event On Occasion Of Janmashtami

The demise of actor Sidharth Shukla on September 2 came as a massive shocker for his family and friends. His mother Rita Shukla and close friend Shehnaaz Gill felt completely shattered by their loss. However, over the years late actor's mother has been trying to overcome the sadness. Recently, the late actor Sidharth Shukla’s mother Rita Shukla got snapped at Brahma Kumaris for a Janmashtami event.

Sidharth Shukla's mother Rita Shukla snapped at Brahma Kumaris event

The late actor's mother was captured attending the event with Brahma Kumaris. The pictures have surfaced on the internet, where Rita Shukla can be seen with the members of Brahma Kumaris, kids, and families. 'Rita maa', fondly called by everyone was seen in a white salwar suit, smiling as she posed with the children present at the center.

Rita Shukla was the late actor's closest friend, while Sidharth Shukla frequently talked about her. The depth of their bond was seen when she came to meet him on Bigg Boss 13. Meanwhile, as per the late actor, all women in his family are the strongest. However, Sidharth Shukla has a huge fan following and his fans often share his pictures on social media. His fans also shared photos of Sidharth's mother and Shehnaaz Gill. On September 2, Sidharth Shukla passed away from a severe heart attack. However, his mother took care of the family with strength. As per the media reports, actor Shehnaaz Gill spends a lot of time at the Brahma Kumaris and the actor also shared pictures with them.

Sidharth Shukla, who started out as a model and became famous on TV through shows like Balika Vadhu, later winning Bigg Boss 13, and also acting in the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, passed away on September 2 at his residence in Mumbai. He was brought dead, the Cooper Hospital shared, and the post-mortem report stated that there were no injuries on his body. Versatile actor Sidharth Shukla may not be with us anymore, but his followers continue to praise him by posting about him. Meanwhile, the late actor's supporters never forget his trend on Twitter on any special occasion.

