Sidharth Shukla's Post-mortem Report States No Injuries; Histopathological Test To Be Done

Details of Sidharth Shukla's post-mortem report have emerged on Friday. As per the report, Cooper Hospital in Mumbai stated that no external or internal injuries were found on his body. However, a histopathological study is also set to be conducted.

Sidharth Shukla post-mortem report out

The team of doctors seems to have sought a final opinion as the Cooper Hospital stated that his cause of death could be ascertained only after the histopathological examination was performed. They have also preserved his viscera for further chemical examination.

His mortal remains are likely to be handed over to his family soon, before it is taken for the last rites.

His mortal remains are set to be taken in an ambulance for the funeral, which is set to take place soon. The ambulance was decorated for his final journey.

Fans also put up a big banner near his residence in Mumbai. Their message for the popular TV actor was, 'You will be remembered forever."

As per the statement of the family to the police, Sidharth felt uneasy around 3-4 a.m. He was then given medicines, after which he went to sleep. It was when he did not wake at 7 a.m., and his mother informed his sister.

Then they called their doctor home. However, the doctor suggested that he be immediately taken to the hospital.

The Cooper hospital stated that Sidharth Shukla was brought dead to the hospital. This was the statement of the authorities to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation team that visited the hospital. Meanwhile, a Mumbai police team visited his residence in Oshiwara.

His mortal remains were kept in the Cooper hospital itself throughout the night. His residence has been visited by many of his celebrity friends, industry colleagues and others. This included the likes of Varun Dhawan, Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, among others.

Tributes poured in for the late actor from across the nation. Not just stars of the entertainment industry, even the celebrities of the sports and politics fraternity expressed their grief and conveyed their condolences to his family. Sidharth, who was aged 40, was considered one of the top stars of the TV industry.