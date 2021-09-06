Sidharth Shukla's Prayer Service To Be Held Today, Fans Requested To Join Virtually

Actor Sidharth Shula who became a household name with his stint on a reality show breathed his last on September 2 due to a cardiac arrest. The actor who created a mark with his stupendous acting skills will be honored during a prayer meeting on September 6. Apart from his friends and family, his fans from all across the world are also welcomed to join in via a Zoom link. Actor Karanvir Bohra took to Instagram to share the invite on behalf of Sidharth's mother and sisters.

Sidharth Shukla's special prayer service to be held on September 6

Sidharth Shukla, one of the popular faces from the television world, died at the age of 40. He was cremated a day later in the presence of his friends and family. Karanvir Bohra shared an invite for Sidharth's prayer meet. While sharing the invite, he wrote, “Let's all come together today at 5 pm for special prayers and blessings for our friend #sidharthshukla organized by his mother #ritaaunty and his sisters #neetu and #preeti and sister #shivanididi @brhamakumaris_bk #seeyouagain on the other side bro”.

The invite described Sidharth as ‘an angel who touched every heart’ and also said, “Let's join together to offer our good wishes and love to God's most beloved child”. Sidharth's fans were quick to express their condolences in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Thank you sir for being with us”. Another user wrote, “Yes..we will be there for sure for our SID”. A third user chimed in and wrote, “No, please no. I mean, WHY did he have to leave SO soon?”.

Meanwhile, Karanvir Bohra who arrived with his wife Teejay Sidhu to pay a visit to Shukla's mother recently was trolled by the paparazzi who called him 'gareeb' (poor) for arriving in a Maruti Ciaz car. The 39-year-old actor shared the video and slammed the paparazzi for their untasteful remark on his appearance. Slamming the comment, Bohra stated, ''Ciaz gadi mein aye hai, gareeb lag rahe hai!" So sad, are we here to make 5-star appearances? We came to meet a mother who just lost her son. And this is what certain press people notice during such a grieving time? This is exactly what gives press people a bad name.''.

IMAGE: PTI