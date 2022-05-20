Sidharth Shukla's Song 'Jeena Zaroori Hai' Out; Fans Slam Makers, 'Respect His Family'

The untimely demise of actor Sidharth Shukla last year left the nation in a state of frenzy. Now, fans of the late actor have taken to social media to express their disappointment over the release of his last song Jeena Zaroori Hai. Featuring Vishal Kotian, Deepika Tripathy and Sidharth, the music video was released on Friday. However, his fans are upset with the makers of the project for releasing the track without his family's consent.

Sidharth Shukla fans react to Jeena Zaroori Hai

A section of Twitter has lashed out at the makers of Jeena Zaroori Hai'for using the late actor's name for garnering views. It was in January 2022, when Sidharth Shukla's family released an official statement requesting makers to not release any project of the star without their consent.

The statement read, "We, as a family, come with a request, which we hope everyone will respect. Sidharth has moved on and no longer can he make decisions for himself, but he’s still an integral part of our lives and our memories and we are there to protect his wishes. We request everyone who wants to use Sidharth’s name and/or face in any project, please reach out to us" It further added, "Please take a moment to ask us. We knew Sidharth’s choices, we knew what he would have wanted and our decisions for him would be keeping all this in mind. And if there are projects that he wasn’t happy with, we are sure he wouldn’t want them released. Anything that did not release when he was with us, did not have his consent or intent for release. So please let’s keep his wishes in mind and let’s remember him with love, with respect, with fond memories, the ones he left us with. From, The Shukla Family". The statement was shared by Shehnaaz Gill on her Instagram story as well.

Now, fans of Sidharth Shukla are accusing the creators of Jeena Zaroori Hai of using his name for views. One fan wrote, "STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA Atleast think of a mother who had lost her only son... We can atleast respect a mother's emotion. (sic)" Another added, "for those with there own secret agenda, here’s a clear difference between what sidharth WANTED and did NOT WANT as his projects, as put out by his own people STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA (sic)".

Permission ke bina yeh sab kiya isse problem hai Respect his family He was a family man and now we will show you what is respect

STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA — Tu Yaheen Hai Sidharth 💫❤️🌟 (@Burhan_R0ckstar) May 20, 2022

That was a clear indication n special req. related to this song..who can know @sidharth_shukla choices better than his loveliest family n closest ones..still if u r going against him , I'm against u..



RESPECT SIDHARTH'S CHOICES



STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/mwKOraYBHr — SR //𝐇𝐁𝐃 𝐒𝐇𝐑𝐄𝐘𝐀 ♡ (@iamsrxx) May 20, 2022

STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA



Atleast think of a mother who had lost her only son...



We can atleast respect a mother's emotion...#SIDHARTHSHUKLA — Diksha sidnaaz (@Sidnaaz78) May 20, 2022

for those with there own secret agenda, here’s a clear difference between what sidharth WANTED and did NOT WANT as his projects, as put out by his own people



STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA pic.twitter.com/spqKp5i7qu — Amrita (@anyrandom11) May 20, 2022