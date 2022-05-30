Popular actor Sidharth Shukla's demise left a void in the entertainment industry and in the hearts of his fans. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor passed away after he suffered a heart attack on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40. The news of his death came as a big shock to his friends and family.

Post Sidharth's death, his fans, and well-wishers are often seen remembering the late actor on numerous occasions. Recently, the producer of Sidharth Shukla's last show, Broken But Beautiful 3 took to her social media space and shared a throwback BTS video of the poster shoot of Broken But Beautiful that made fans miss the actor even more.

Sidharth Shukla's throwback BTS video from Broken But Beautiful 3 surfaces online

Sidharth may not be present physically but his fans keep remembering him through his work. Recently, one of the producers of Sidharth Shukla's last show, Broken But Beautiful 3 took a trip down memory lane and shared a behind-the-scenes video of a poster shoot of Broken But Beautiful. In the video, Sidharth Shukla is seen making different poses as Agastya Rao for the poster. Actor Sonia Rathee who was seen as Rumi Desai was also seen joining him to make a perfect pair for the poster.

Sharing the video, Sarita Tanwar captioned the post as "Agastya and Rumy at the poster shoot. Feels like it was just yesterday. Then again, some days it feels like it was a lifetime ago. #brokenbutbeautiful3 #BTS #"

The moment the post surfaced online, fans were all teary-eyed as they remembered the late actor. One of the users wrote, "Thanks for sharing this.. he's forever in heart and each lil thing still very fresh... Just like yesterday #sidharthshukla ❤️❤️❤️" while another wrote, "Your caption. 😔 Those beautiful memories feels just like yesterday and a lifetime ago altogether. Thank you for sharing ❤️"

Sidharth Shukla-starrer Broken But Beautiful 3 clocks one year

Earlier, ALTBalaji shared an adorable glimpse from the show featuring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee, the leading duo of the show. The duo was seen engaging in some sweet moments together and the caption of the post read, "Rumi aur Agastya ka magic is forever!" (Rumi and Agastya's magic is forever.)

