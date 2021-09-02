Sidharth Shukla's Tweet About Death Goes Viral; 'It's Not The Greatest Loss In Life'

Actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise on Thursday morning has left the entire nation in shock. The actor is said to have succumbed to a massive heart attack, though the precise cause is yet to be determined. An official of the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai told PTI that the actor was pronounced dead at arrival. As the country mourns the actor's death, an old tweet of Shukla about death and life went viral. Take a look at the tweet here.

Sidharth Shukla tweet on death goes viral

Sidharth Shukla was an avid social media user and kept his fans constantly updated about his personal life and upcoming projects through Twitter. As the news of Sidharth's sudden demise shocked the world, the actor's tweet about death has gone viral. In his tweet, Shukla wrote that death wasn't the greatest loss of life. He wrote, "Death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside of us while we live....."

Death is not the greatest loss in life .The greatest loss is what dies inside of us while we live..... — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) October 24, 2017

Sidharth Shukla's death

Sidharth Shukla is said to have suffered a massive heart attack and was bought to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday morning. An official from Cooper Hospital told PTI that Shukla was dead at the time of arrival in the hospital. Mumbai Police in a statement said that Shukla was found unconscious at his residence and an ambulance was called by his family. Mumbai Police added that the family informed them that the actor was calm until the last evening but at around 3-4 am in the morning, he felt uneasy and took some medicines before going to sleep.

The actor became a household name after his role as Shivraj Shekhar in the popular show Balika Vadhu. He was also seen in the popular TV series Dil Se Dil Tak. He further gained widespread popularity as a contestant of the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and even went on to win the show. His most recent release was the web series Broken But Beautiful 3. The show was a success and Shukla was praised for his performance. He was earlier this week seen as a guest on the dance reality show Dance Deewane with his rumoured girlfriend Shenaaz Gill.

Image: Sidharth Shukla's Instagram