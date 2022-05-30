Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Shehnaaz Gill, Rahul Vaidya & More TV Stars Mourn Singer's Death

Popular singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was killed on May 29 at Mansa's Jawaharke village. The artiste-politician was in a Mahindra Thar vehicle with two other individuals, when his vehicle was intercepted by two cars and heavy firing began.

The incident left members of the political, sports and entertainment shocked. Several fans and celebrities have mourned his loss online. Rahul Vaidya, Shehnaaz Gill were among the Television celebrities who took to social media and expressed their 'utter shock' about the situation.

Television stars mourn the loss of Sidhu Moosewala

Rahul Vaidya was spotted by the paparazzi on May 30, a day after the tragic incident took place. The singer spoke about the incident, mentioning that he could not believe the news. He said, "The news was so bad, I still cannot believe it has happened. I have no words. May God grant his soul peace."

Popular celebrity Shehnaaz Gill also took to social media to express his sadness about the situation as she wrote, "Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo"

Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo🙏🏻 #sidhumoosewala — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 29, 2022

Avneet Kaur shared a smiling picture of the late star and mentioned she was in 'utter shock' and wondered, "Why does this keep happening?" Dil Se Dil Tak star Jasmin Bhasin could also not believe the news and expressed her sadness about the situation. Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya also took to Instagram to share a clip of the singer as she sent her condolences to his family. Popular comedian Kapil Sharma was also one of the Television stars to express his grief as he mourned the loss of the 'wonderful human being'. He wrote, "very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may God give the strengths to his family (sic)". Reality TV star Asim Riaz recalled a sweet incident with the singer and narrated how they had dinner together in Chandigarh and the advice the late singer gave him.

Satnam shri waheguru 🙏 very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family 🙏 #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/hfMDxxxBRt — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) May 29, 2022

Sidhu Moosewala murder

While the two others in the car with him sustained bullet injuries, and were taken to a hospital, the singer was declared brought dead. In the latest development in the case, the Punjab Police have detained five people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in the case. The late singer's post-mortem is also currently underway with three doctors and two forensic experts on the panel.