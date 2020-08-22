SidNaaz Reunite In A Goofy Fan-made 'Tom And Jerry' Video Edit | Watch Here

SidNaaz has become a household name ever since Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla appeared on Bigg Boss 13. Their antics on social media is much loved by fans. Recently, another goofy video of the couple with Tom and Jerry's theme went viral. Here's what this is about.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's new Tom and Jerry antics

A video by Shehnaaz Gill's fan page, 'shehnaazgillcandids' went viral where she and Sidharth Shukla can be seen up to their usual antics. In the video, made up by stills and snippets, Sidharth is pulling Shehnaaz's hair, pulling her cheeks. Shehnaaz, meanwhile, repeatedly punches him on the arm and even jumps on his back to teach him a lesson.

Sidharth Shukla sported a black sherwani while Shehnaaz Gill looked adorable in a pink and white salwar kurta set. Among the many hashtags used for the video, one which grabs the attention is #TomAndJerry. The video even uses the cartoon's theme song as a background score. Take a look at the video here:

More about SidNaaz

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla won hearts with their chemistry in the reality show, Bigg Boss 13. They were one of the most loved pairs in the show who had stuck with each other through thick and thin. After the show, they also appeared in the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where Shehnaaz tried looking for her life partner. However, she later confessed that she likes Sidharth and walked out of the show without choosing anyone.

SidNaaz also appeared in a music video together called Bhula Dunga. Popular singer, Darshan Raval lent his voice to the track. According to rumours, the Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in two more videos together but none of it has been confirmed as of yet.

Watch the music video of SidNaaz's Bhula Dunga here:

To treat her fans, Shehnaaz Gill also shared a BTS video from the shoot of Bhul Dunga. The video showed SidNaaz shooting for the bathroom portion and are leaning against a bathtub sitting very close to one another. Take a look at the video here:

