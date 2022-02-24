Silambarasan TR Replaces Kamal Haasan As New Host Of 'Bigg Boss Ultimate'; Watch Promo

Just like Bigg Boss OTT, the Telugu version of the reality TV show is coming up with a digital version titled, Bigg Boss Ultimate. It was just days ago when the Bigg Boss Telugu host, Kamal Haasan took to social media to call it quits for the game show citing other professional commitments. Ever since then, rumours of Silambarasan TR replacing him have taken social media by storm. Now, on Thursday, February 24, the Bigg Boss Ultimate makers have officially confirmed that Silambarasan TR will don the hat of the host to headline the digital version.

Bigg Boss Ultimate Promo

In the short promo clip, Silambarasan TR can be seen decking up to brace the audience. After donning a blazer, he tightens his shoelace before sharing a sly smile to confirm that he is the host of the new show. Towards the end, Silambarasan TR also winks at the camera thereby leaving netizens all excited. While sharing the new promo, the makers wrote, "#STRtheHostOfBBUltimate." Take a look at it here:

As soon as the announcement was made, fans of the actor took to Twitter to congratulate him. While one said, "welcome" another called him cute." Check out the reactions below:

Welcome STR — Venki (@venkat_agri) February 24, 2022

CUTEEEEEEEE — Bruhh (@ArmyBala_) February 24, 2022

It was on Sunday, February 20, when Kamal Haasan took to Instagram to confirm his exit from the show. In his official statement, the star wrote, "The rescheduling of the production activities for Vikram that we are forced to do on account the lockdown and restrictions imposed, has unavoidably resulted in an overlap of dates required to be allotted for Bigg Boss Ultimate. It would be unfair to make such eminent stars and technicians wait for me, considering their schedule and other commitments that they might already have. Consequently, I am now constrained to opt-out of this season of Bigg Boss Ultimate for the remaining episodes after 20th February."

However, while concluding the official statement, the Vikram star added that he will be back to join season 6 of Bigg Boss Telugu. "Till I meet you again in Season 6 of Bigg Boss, My best wishes to you all!!," he concluded. Take a look at the post below:

Image: Twitter/@Disney+ Hotstar Tamil