After keeping the audience hooked for all the five seasons of the popular show Naagin, TV czarina-producer Ekta Kapoor is back again with yet another season. After much speculations about which actor will bag the lead role for Naagin 6, the makers of the show revealed the same in the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 15. BB 15 winner, Tejasswi Prakash is roped in for playing the shape-shifting serpent in the show. Tejasswi will be joined by his Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame Simba Nagpal. The duo will be sharing screen space for the first time after Bigg Boss. Recently, Simba opened up on being a part of Naagin and talked about his experience collaborating with Tejasswi Prakash.

Simba Nagpal opens up on collaborating with Tejasswi Prakash

As per the reports of Pinkvilla, during a press conference, when Simba Nagpal was asked about his experience working with Tejasswi Prakash, calling it a 'wonderful experience' he said,

“It is wonderful shooting with Tejasswi and I am glad to work with her. She is hardworking and passionate. It is glad to have a nice co-star to work with and I am sure I will get to learn from her”.

For the unversed, Simba Nagpal will be essaying the role of Rishabh in the supernatural show Naagin. Rishabh is an army officer who is passionate about saving his country.

Naagin 6 Promo

A few days back, Colors TV released a new promo video in which Tejasswi Prakash can be seen in a science lab, destroying everything she touches. The promo hinted towards the pandemic and it was very evident that the storyline will have a COVID element in it. The video also showed Tejasswi donning a shiny golden-green outfit with traditional jewellery. The supernatural drama show is all set to premiere on February 12.

Here take a look at the promo-

Image:Instagram@simbanagpal,colorstv