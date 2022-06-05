Smart Jodi Winner: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain Lift The Trophy, Win Rs 25 Lakh Cash Prize

The first season of Smart Jodi wrapped up on June 5 with couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain taking home the ‘golden Gath Bandhan and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. The popular Star-Plus show was hosted by Maniesh Paul, while Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza graced the show with their presence in the finale episode.

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain win Smart Jodi

On Sunday, Telly couple Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain were announced as the winners of the Star Plus show Smart Jodi. The couple was awarded a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh and the 'golden Gath Bandhan.' Apart from them, Comedian Ballraj and his wife, singer Deepti were declared the first runner-up of the show which lasted for 8 weeks. Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami and Bhagyashree-Himalaya Dassani were also in the finale but they got eliminated early.

Star Plus took to its Twitter handle and congratulated the winners of Smart Jodi. The tweet read, "Aapke pyaar ne Ankita aur Vicky ko banaya hai #SmartJodi ka winner! Iss lovely jodi ko bohot bohot badhaiyaan! @anky1912 @jainvick."

Aapke pyaar ne Ankita aur Vicky ko banaya hai #SmartJodi ka winner! Iss lovely jodi ko bohot bohot badhaiyaan!@anky1912 @jainvick pic.twitter.com/CaNKuI6xcL — StarPlus (@StarPlus) June 5, 2022

In the final task, the couple had to put a jigsaw puzzle on a moving platform. Ankita and Vicky, who went first, completed the task in 9 minutes, while Ballraj and Deepti took 12 minutes.

Smart Jodi saw some popular celebrity couples competing with each other each week. Other contestants included Ankit Tiwari and Pallavi, Kris Srikanth and Vidya, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya, Gaurav Taneja and Ritu, Rahul Mahajan and Natalya and Monalisa and Vikrant.

Image: Star Plus