Smiriti Kalra & Vikas Guppta's Building Sealed After A Resident Tested COVID-19 Positive

As many metropolitan cities are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, recently, TV actor Smiriti Kalra's building was also sealed for the same reason. Reportedly, a positive case of COVID-19 has been found in Smiriti Kalra's building. Smiriti Kalra lives in Malad, Mumbai. Interestingly, producer Vikas Guppta also resides in the same building and he confirmed the same during his interview with a news portal.

Smiriti Kalra's residential complex sealed

While confirming the news during his interview with an entertainment portal, Vikas Guppta revealed that it is a very serious time and that he is not taking it lightly. He said that it is worse than it has been shown. He added that the COVID-19 has brought troubling times for everyone and at this time we need to be more careful and attentive. Reportedly, BMC sealed the residential complex last Saturday, that is on May 23, 2020. The officials have requested the residents to adhere to the strict guidelines and not break any social distancing protocols.

In the same interview, the former Bigg Boss contestant said there are not enough beds in the hospital and how there has been a shortage of death beds in the resting place. He requested everyone to take things seriously compared to jobs and exams. He then expressed that people should put life first and rest all will follow.

A couple of days back, actor Arjun Bijlani also revealed that his residential complex was sealed by the BMC after a fellow resident was tested COVID-19 positive. In a recent interview with a news portal, Arjun Bijlani said that somebody’s helper on the first floor of his wing is infected, and the authorities will seal the building. He also mentioned that earlier COVID-19 case was reported in the adjacent wing of his complex. Apart from Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Tanna and Bollywood actor Tabbu also reside in the same complex.

While in quarantine, Smiriti Kalra, who is known for her performance in the show Suvreen Guggal - Topper of The Year, is quite active on the internet. She often keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts. Apart from sharing her gorgeous pictures, she has also raised her voice for various social issues including domestic violence.

