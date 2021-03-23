Smita Gondkar's Filmography And Other Details About The 'Kaay Ghadla Tya Ratri' Actor

Kaay Ghadla Tya Ratri's Sanjana Raghav aka Smita Gondkar is an actor who works in Hindi and Marathi films. She has appeared in several television serials. However, fans remember Smita Gondkar as the stunning lead dancer from the Marathi music video Pappi De Parula. The star also participated as one of the contestants on the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi and became the 2nd runner up.

Smita Gondkar's serials and movies

In 2007, Smita made her big-screen debut with the Marathi film Mumbaicha Dabewala. Helmed by Manohar Sarvankar, the film starred Vijay Chavan, Bharat Jadhav, Deepali Saiyyed, Smita Gondkar and Madhu Kambikar. This Marathi film followed the life of Mumbai's dabbawala, tiffin service. In the same year, she also appeared in another film, Ek Krantiveer.

Smita Gondhar has appeared in films like Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, Ek Adalat, Target, Ashi Fasli Na Nanachi Tang, Hip Hip Hurray, Maya, Majhya Navryachi Bayko, Main Hoon Part-time Killer, Just Gammat, Mr. & Mrs. Unwanted, Wanted Bayko No. 1, Toh Ani Me, Machiwarla Budha, Bhay, Love Betting, Sobat, Ye Re Ye Re Paisa 2, Gadbad Gondhal and Bas Kuch Din Ki Baat Hai.

In the television industry, Smita Gondkar made her debut by starring in Bigg Boss Marathi season one. In April 2018, the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi premiered on Colors Marathi. Hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, the first season featured Aarti Solanki, Aastad Kale, Anil Thatte, Bhushan Kadu, Jui Gadkari, Megha Dhade, Pushkar Jog, Rajesh Shringarpure, Resham Tipnis, Rutuja Dharmadhikari, Sai Lokur, Smita Gondkar, Sushant Shelar, Usha Nadkarni, Vineet Bhonde, Sharmishtha Raut, Tyagraj Khadilkar and Nandkishor Chaughule. Amongst these, Megha Dhade, Pushkar Jog and Smita Gondkar emerged as the top 3 finalists of the season.

In 2019, the actor returned to the house for the second season. She entered the house as a guest for the Bigg Boss hotel task. In 2020, Smita Gondhar was also seen hosting comedy reality show Comedy Beemedy. Finally, in 2021, the actor appeared as the second lead in Kaay Ghadla Tya Ratri?.

Smita Gondkar's Kaay Ghadla Tya Ratri is a Marathi suspense, crime thriller television series. It premiered on Dec 31, 2020, and airs from Thursday to Saturday at 9:30 pm on Zee Marathi. It stars Manasi Salvi, Gaurav Ghatnekar, Sushant Shelar, Chetan Vandre amongst many others.

