Smriti Irani Details Her Mom's Financial Struggles On Mother's Day, 'Ma Never Gave Up'

Union Minister and actor Smriti Irani took to her social media account on the occasion of mother's day and penned down a heartfelt note for her mom on the special day. She shared details about the financial hardships her mother had to endure and hailed her 'let’s fight back' attitude. She mentioned 'every day is Mother’s Day' as she shared some lovely family pictures on social media.

Smriti Irani Mother’s Day post

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor took to social media on the special occasion on May 8 and hailed her mother for her attitude in the face of challenges. She mentioned that her mom never gave up, which is what taught her that 'giving up was not an option'. She shared that there was a time when she did not know how the family would come up with the money for the rent of the house but mentioned she never saw her mother panic in such situations. She captioned the post,

"You have never had it easy .. but in all the times when faced with challenges your only response was ‘let’s fight back’ .. there were times when I didn’t know how the next month’s house rent could be afforded but I never saw you panic, never heard you curse our fate .. it is fairly easy today to write this on Instagram but you have been through hell and back and kept smiling through it all .. through all of life’s storms that have been withstood, through all the sleepless nights, through the grime and dirt I knew giving up was not an option coz Ma never gave up, staying down was not an option coz Ma would say get up and get going … so to you Ma and all the mothers out there … thank god every day is Mother’s Day #happymothersday."

Have a look at the post here

Several followers and popular celebrities headed to the comments section as soon as the post was online and poured in Mother's Day wishes. Sikandar Kher, Aashka Goradia and popular producer Ekta Kapoor were among some, who flooded the comments section with love as they posted heart emoticons.

Image: Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial