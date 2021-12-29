Smriti Irani Hints At ‘saas’ Jokes For Daughter’s Fiance In New Post, Thanks Fans For Love

Actor turned politician Smriti Irani who recently announced her daughter Shanelle Irani’s engagement to Arjun Bhalla with a quirky post, has added to her saas (mother-in-law) joke in a new post. Smriti took to Instagram and shared a picture of her daughter and would-be son-in-law and thanked all the people for their blessings and wishes to the two. She wrote how her son-in-law will be at the receiving end of her jokes.

Taking to the social media platform, Smriti Irani shared a photo of Shanelle and Arjun. In the picture, the duo smiled as they posed for the lens. Sharing the picture, she captioned it, "@iamzfi, I and the entire family have been inundated with good wishes and blessings for @shanelleirani and @arjun_bhalla."

Smriti Irani hints at more saas jokes while thanking people for their wishes and blessings

"The love showered on the young ones humble us.. it is with a deep sense of gratitude I say a big ‘thank you to all… many who wish us have never met us nor known us personally however you send us your celebratory messages with such kindness .. we are overwhelmed. How can I ever thank everyone enough? Do keep our children in your thoughts and prayers as we keep all of you. P.S--many of you were delighted with the ‘saas’ wala comeback.. keep the laughter going .. After all, ab receiving end pe damaad hoga bahu nahi (now son-in-law will be at the receiving end)."

Earlier, the Union Minister had announced the exciting news with a beautiful picture of her step-daughter Shanelle and her fiancé Arjun Bhalla on Instagram. The pictures were from the moment when Arjun popped the question to Shanelle and she said a yes. Shanell is Smriti's husband's daughter from his first marriage. While captioning the pictures, Smriti wrote, “To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla welcome to our madcap family .. bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law and worse .. me for a Saas … (you have been officially warned) God bless @shanelleirani #newbeginnings. (sic)" .

Image: PTI/Instagram/Smritiiraniofficial