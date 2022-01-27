Actor Mouni Roy and her beau Suraj Nambiar tied the knot on January 27, 2022, in Goa and wishes have been pouring in for the happy couple ever since pictures of the royal ceremony surfaced online. Union Minister Smriti Irani also took to social media to congratulate the newlyweds on their big day and shared some pictures from the ceremony as well. She expressed her love to Roy and blessed her as she embarked on a 'new journey' in her life.

Union Minister Smriti Irani congratulates newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Irani shared two pictures of the Malayali wedding rituals taking place in Goa and recounted the time Mouni Roy stepped into her life 17 years ago. She lauded the 'wisdom, warmth & much joy' she brought with her and imparted to those who were 'lucky' to have her in their life. She blessed the couple with 'happiness, prosperity and good health' and called the groom, Suraj Nambiar a 'lucky man'. Her post read-

"This girl came into my life 17 years ago .. they claimed she was a novice then but such was her wisdom that she brought warmth & much joy along with the life lessons she infused amongst those who are lucky to have her as a friend, as family. Today she begins a new journey. May all the Gods be kind and bless her with happiness, prosperity and good health.. for the boy.. well you are one hell of a lucky man .. God bless @nambiar13 .. love you @imouniroy ❤️🥰😘"

Roy stunned on her special day in a white and red saree and stole the show with her elegant, yet royal look. The saree she donned with white, with a beautiful red and golden border that took it to the next level. She then accessorized with a gold maangtika, jhumkas, and a statement necklace. Roy also shared the exciting news about her marriage on social media and several actors and celebrities, along with fans congratulated her on her big day. Sharing the news she wrote, "I found him at last ..♥️ Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We're married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings… 27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni".

Image: Instagram/@imouniroy, PTI