Smriti Irani Takes Fun New Approach At The 'Tauda Kutta Tommy' Trend On Instagram

Indian Union Minister Smriti Irani's dog recently made an appearance on her Instagram handle as she joined in on the "Tauda Kutta Tommy" trend with a funny caption. The trend began when YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate made a song from an iconic line delivered by Shehnaaz Gill on a reality show while she was speaking about how her feelings were valid. Since then, the parody has prompted a number of memes and funny videos by a host of celebrities and fans. Union Minister Smriti Irani also joined the trend as she shared the picture of her dog with the caption, "When sadda kutta is not ‘Tommy’ but Sheru" (When our dog is not Tommy but Sheru). Take a look at Smriti Irani's Instagram post below.

Also read: Aashka Goradia Takes A Moment To Appreciate Smriti Irani, Says 'more I Say, Less It Is'

Fans react to Smriti Irani's photo

Smriti Irani's photos often prompt many responses from fans. Many Instagrammers responded to the Minister's photo admiring her adorable dog calling him, "cute", "sweet" and more. Many fans also left compliments for the former actress saying "what a lovely picture" and "your garden is really beautiful and colourful". Smriti even took out the time to respond to a few fans like when one fan said her dog looks like a wolf she responded with "and is a sher (lion)". Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Also read: Aashka Goradia Takes A Moment To Appreciate Smriti Irani, Says 'more I Say, Less It Is'

A peek into Smriti Irani's Instagram

Smriti Irani is quite popular on Instagram as evident by her impressive following of 1 million. The Minister of Textiles and Women & Children used to be a television actress best known for her role as Tulsi in the daily soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Smriti Irani posts hilarious photos and videos often keeping up with social media trends. Despite her busy schedules and commitments, the actress manages to keep her social media updated with any major events in life. Smriti recently shared a post from her visit to Kashi city. In the photo, she can be seen pouring milk and water on the Shivling, Irani shared the post with the caption, "When Kashi calls #harharmahadev". Take a look at the post below.

Also read: Sharad Kelkar Twins With Wife Keerti Kelkar In This Mushy 'Photo Of The Day'; See

Also read: Rithvik Dhanjani Is Seen Bowling In His Latest Video, Exclaims "Issa Strike"; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.