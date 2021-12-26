Smriti Irani Welcomes Soon-to-be Son-in-law To Their ‘madcap Family'

Union Minister and former TV actor Smriti Irani recently welcomed her soon-to-be son-in-law, Arjun Bhalla into the family. She took to her verified Instagram handle and dropped a pair of pictures from the couple's date. However, her welcome note was not without a warning. In the caption, she warned him, reminding her fans and followers about her most popular daily soap, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Smriti posted a snap of her step-daughter, Shanelle and her fiance Arjun Bhalla, who can be seen happily posing together for a selfie picture. The first picture showed Arjun proposing to her. Shanell is Smriti's husband's daughter from his first marriage. As for the caption, Smriti wrote, "To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla welcome to our madcap family .. bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law & worse .. me for a Saas … (you have been officially warned) God bless @shanelleirani #newbeginnings. (sic)" .

Netizens congratulate Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani appeared in the lead role in one of the earliest Ekta Kapoor's projects- Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Kabu Thi. She essayed the role of the righteous matriarch Tulsi Virani in the daily soap, which aired for eight years from 2000 to 2008. Many friends and fans rushed to drop congratulatory messages in the comments section of the post.

Earlier this year, Smriti also posted a throwback video from the show and penned, "We had made a promise ‘Phir Milenge (we will meet again)’, a promise we could not keep… 21 years ago began a journey which changed many a lives - brought joy to some, annoyed a few but impacted all those who saw it, who worked for it. Thank you for the memories! (sic)"

(Image: @smritiiraniofficial/Instagram/PTI)