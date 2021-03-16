Smriti Irani's Sweet 20th Anniversary Wish For Zubin Proves Opposites Attract Each Other

Smriti Irani’s journey from being one of the top stars of the Television industry to being one of the accomplished politicians has not been a cakewalk. And there was one person who became her pillar of support during this time, her husband Zubin Irani. This role played by him was expressed beautifully by the Union Minister as they celebrated their 20th anniversary on Tuesday.

Smriti Irani’s anniversary wish for husband

Smriti Irani described her bond of 20 years with Zubin Irani, who is a businessman by profession, as one of ‘friendship, adventures galore.’ She called herself as being ‘admittedly not the easiest person to be with’, ‘not a regular housewife or a homebody’ and always striving to chase her dreams, but he supported her. She stated that she could not say thank you enough for ensuring that ‘sanity prevailed in the chaos’.

The Amethi Member of Parliament termed their equation as ‘opposites that mercifully stayed attracted to each other for 2 decades’, highlighting their differences like ‘her cheesy & filmy’ vs his ‘class apart’, her ‘bathroom singer vs his dancing with absolute abandon & joy’, her ‘cantankerous & his being an ocean of calm.’

Smriti Irani also shared a video capturing the best moments, right from the initial days of their relationship, their wedding, children and even his younger avatar. The highlight of the video was his aforementioned dancing talent, as he could be seen showcasing some energetic moves at events and the lines ‘You danced to the tune of music for love, life, for us, till the music plays’ splashed on screen.

The couple had tied the knot in 2001 and welcomed their first child, a son Zohr in the same year. They were blessed with their second child, daughter Zoish in 2003.

Among the other wishes, was the person who launched into the world of entertainment, her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. producer Ekta Kapoor, who dropped a throwback picture and called them ‘lovebirds.’