Sneha Gupta Reveals Her Inspiration Behind Playing A Prostitute In Upcoming Web Series

Actor Sneha Gupta, who is well known for featuring in shows like Dil Dostii Dance, Dance India Dance and Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi will be seen playing a prostitute in her next web series. Tentatively titled Tawaif, the series will have eight episodes, with an ensemble cast that includes Rakhi Sawant, Ashmit Patel, Ayesha Julka, Mukesh Rishi, Raza Murad, Asif Sheikh and Naseeruddin Shah. Read to know more about Sneha Gupta's role in Tawaif and which Bollywood actor inspired her to take up the role in her upcoming web series.

According to SpotboyE, Sneha Gupta revealed she will be playing a prostitute in her next web series under the working title Tawaif. The series will reportedly highlight the plight of sex workers in the country. Sneha Gupta had done extensive preparation to get into the shoes of her character. She praised the director Mahrukh Mirza for his command in the Urdu language, where the web-series will have her speak heavy-handed Urdu dialogues. She hilariously quipped that even though the Urdu speaking parts made her anxious, there were workshops conducted which eased her difficulties with dictation and pronunciation. She added that her upcoming role was quite challenging and a good learning experience.

Sneha also added that she was "fortunate" to have got the role, as the script is quite emotional and the character she plays is strong and "performance-oriented". When she was asked about who inspired her to play the role in Tawaif, she revealed that actors Rekha and Meena Kumari were her inspiration. Rekha played the role of a prostitute in Umrao Jaan (1981) and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978), while Meena Kumari played the titular character in the Kamal Amrohi's Pakeezah (1972). Sneha Gupta also included Madhuri Dixit Nene as one of her inspirations, where the latter essayed the role of a courtesan in Devdas and Kalank. About her character, Sneha also revealed that while the yesteryear actors played prostitute characters from older generations, her Tawaif character will be much modern, based in the 21st century.

More about Sneha Gupta

Sneha is engaged to television actor Ankit Patidar. The couple had met on Dance India Dance sets when Ankit was initially Sneha's student. She has choreographed for the reality shows Just Dance and Perfect Bride. She also choreographed for the South Indian movie, Jugaari and Madhur Bhandarkar's film, Heroine. Currently, she performs and teaches dance workshops both in India and abroad.

Promo Image Source: Sneha Gupta Instagram