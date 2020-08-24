Sneha Wagh, Kamya Panjabi And Other TV Stars Wish Fans On Ganesh Chaturthi; See Posts

As people across the country have kickstarted Ganesh Chaturthi festivities pompously, here is a list of a few female TV actors who are celebrating Lord Ganesha’s presence from the confines of their homes. The list includes actors Juhi Parmar, Mouni Roy, Sneha Wagh and many other stars. Take a look at their posts:

Also Read | Sunny Leone Rocks The Nauvari Look To Extend 'safe' Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes

Sneha Wagh

Actor Sneha Wagh, who is currently seen in the much-loved show, Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram, took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures, which features the actor joining her hands and praying to Lord Ganesha. In her caption, Sneha explained that the Ganesh Pandal was built on the sets of her show. Take a look at the post shared:

Kamya Panjabi

Just like every year, this year too, Kamya Panjabi has brought Lord Ganesha’s idol home and is celebrating the festival with her family. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kamya Panjabi shared a picture of herself, which features her lighting Diya lamps stationed in front of the stature. Take a look at her post:

Also Read | Tejasswi Prakash Shares Glimpses Of Her Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration, Pens Lengthy Caption

Mouni Roy

Television actor Mouni Roy, who shot to fame with the success of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin, shared a picture of a golden Ganesha idol, which is decorated with a few flowers and vermillion. With the picture shared, Mouni wrote: ‘Bappa Morya’. Take a look:

Delnaaz Irani

Taking to her Instagram handle, actor Delnaaz Irani shared a picture with her partner, Percy, which features them posing alongside Ganesha idol.

With the picture shared, Delnaaz Wrote: ‘Happy Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everybody! It’s my favourite time of the year and @djpercyofficial and I are so happy to have the presence of our beautiful Bappa! May our Vighnaharta take away all the troubles that we all have faced this year. On this auspicious day, may God bless us all with love, laughter and lots of positivity! Stay safe everyone, lots of love #Delcy!.' Take a look:

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tusshar Kapoor, Other B-town Celebs Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2020

Sumona Chakravarti

On her Instagram handle, The Kapil Sharma Show actor Sumona Chakravarti shared a picture of her ‘tribe’, as they celebrate the festival. With the picture shared, Sumona wrote‘Ganpati Bappa Morya ðŸŒ»'. Take a look:

(Image credits: Sumona Chakravarti Instagram)

Also Read | Sunny Leone Rocks The Nauvari Look To Extend 'safe' Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.