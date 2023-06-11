Snehal Rai Survives A Deadly Car Accident, Shares Update With Followers

Television Actress Snehal Rai, known for her roles in popular shows like Ishq Ka Rang Safed and Vish, recently survived a car accident on the Mumbai-Pune highway. Snehal, who made headlines for her marriage to a politician 21 years older to her, took to her official Instagram account to share a picture of her damaged car. However, she assured her followers that she and her driver were unharmed.

The accident occurred while Snehal was travelling to Pune when a speeding truck collided with her car. Thankfully, both Snehal and her driver were safely rescued from the wreckage without any injuries. Snehal expressed her relief on her Instagram story, stating, ‘Don’t worry, I am fine. I was a little scared when it happened. Now, for a few days, it’s all about taxis’.

(Snehal Rai met with an accident on Mumbai-Pune Highway | Image: Snehal Rai/Instagram)

Grateful for the outpouring of concern from her fans and well-wishers, Snehal shared another Instagram story to thank everyone who had reached out to her. She described how Instagram had transformed from a professional account to a family for her. She expressed her joy at witnessing the care and support from her followers.

(Snehal Rai expressed her gratitude to her fans and well-wishers on Instagram | Image: Snehal Rai/Instagram)

When Snehal Rai revealed she is married to one of the political leaders

(Snehal Rai shared picture with husband and Politician Madhvendra Rai on Instagram | Image: Snehal Rai /Instagram)

In a recent disclosure, Snehal revealed that she has been married to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Madhvendra Rai for almost a decade. The actress tied the knot at the age of 23 to the politician, who is 21 years older to her. Unfortunately, Snehal suffered the loss of her baby boy shortly after their marriage due to an illness.

On the work front, Snehal Rai was last seen in the supernatural drama series Vish, where she shared the screen with Debina Bonnerjee, Sana Makbul, and Vishal Vashishtha. She is also recognised for her roles in popular shows such as Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Janmo Ka Bandhan, Ichhapyaari Naagin, and Perfect Pati. Despite the accident, Snehal Rai continues to remain strong and appreciates the love and support she received from her fans and the Instagram community, which she now considers her extended family.