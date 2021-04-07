Snehil Dixit Mehra Spots Cristiano Ronaldo In Serbia; Gives The Moment A Bollywood Twist

Content creator and actor Snehil Dixit Mehra recently had a fangirl moment and shared the details about it on her social media handle. The actor posted a video of football player Cristiano Ronaldo, who had been staying in the same hotel as hers, in Serbia. She also gave the video a hilarious twist by adding a dramatic Bollywood dialogue in the background. Her fans were quite elated about her encounter as they flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Snehil Dixit Mehra meets Cristiano Ronaldo

Snehil Dixit Mehra recently took to social media to update her fans on what she has been up to lately. She shared two different videos from the hotel that she is staying at, in Serbia. In the first video, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen walking in with the Portugal Football team as they had a match to play. The superstar player was seen in a light blue jacket, which is a part of the team’s kit. The video had been taken without his knowledge as Snehil Dixit Mehra seemed star-struck at the moment.

She also gave the video a hilarious twist of her own by reciting a famous dialogue from the Bollywood classic, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. The actor also expressed her overwhelming thoughts through the caption for the post, where she wrote that she felt her heartbeat quicken when she witnessed Ronaldo himself. She also referred to him as ‘Raja’ and put forth the affection she has for him. Have a look at the post on Snehil Dixit Mehra’s Instagram.

In the comments section of the post, various people have complimented her ability to find humour in any given situation. A few people have also used a series of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look.

In another video posted by Snehil Dixit Mehra, she has mentioned that she stayed in the same hotel as Cristiano Ronaldo. In the video, Cristiano can be seen signing a Juventus jersey for one of the fans while greeting a kid who was there to meet him. Have a look at the delightful video here.

