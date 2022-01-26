'Snowpiercer' Season 3: What Happened To Melanie, Why Did Jennifer Leave The Show?

The highly anticipated series Snowpiercer season 3 was released amid much fanfare with duelling trains and conspirational theories. Season 3 of the series used Melanie Cavill’s (Jennifer Connelly) memory and spirit as a powerful inspiration. Apart from this, several theories about Melanie’s death and Jennifer’s exit from the show are being questioned.

Giving a recap, for the unversed, during the season 2 finale, Melanie embarked on a scientific mission to assess whether the Earth had started to warm after freezing over. After collecting data, she was supposed to get picked up by Snowpiercer – but the train raced away without her under Mr Wilford’s orders. With the season 3 premiere, fans have been excitedly waiting to watch the series and get an account about the characters.

Is Melanie revealed to be alive in season 3?

After saving Bennett from his fall, Layton crosses paths with another mysterious individual in the wilderness, as they fight in an underground bunker. When he is finally able to make his way back to Snowpiercer, he’s carrying the assailant’s unconscious body, which may have resulted in many assuming he’d somehow found Melanie. If Snowpiercer retcons Melanie's death, her resurrection will hopefully be earned.

Why did Jennifer leave the show?

Despite her character currently being dead, it seems that the Requiem for a Dream actor is not done on the series just yet. In TV Line's breakdown of the final two Snowpiercer Season 2 episodes "The Show Must Go On" and "Into the White," executive producer Becky Clements said, "we are pleased that Jennifer will join us for Season 3." According to Decider Connelly will be back for the currently filming Season 3 of the series. How Melanie will return is an open question, though given we never saw her body.

Created by Josh Friedman and Graemen Manson, this show is based on filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 Korean film of the same name which was an adaptation of the 1982 French novel titled, Le Transperceneige penned by Jacques Lob. The plot of the show is set against the backdrop of seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland.

IMAGE: Instagram/SnowpierceTV