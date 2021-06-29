Sona Mohapatra Reacts To Anu Malik Returning As A Judge On Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol 12 has been making headlines for many reasons, ever since its release. The show came under quite a few controversies whether it was over a Kishore Kumar special episode or the Amit Kumar fight. Indian Idol 12 has once again been brought into the spotlight, due to comments made by singer Sona Mohapatra.

Sona Mohapatra's response to Anu Malik in Indian Idol

Indian Idol came under scrutiny when music composer Anu Malik was accused of sexual harassment by singers Sona Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin, and Shweta Pandit during the #MeToo movement. The music composer had to step down as a judge from the show. However, he returned, after judge Vishal Dadlani quit the show amid the second wave of COVID-19.

Singer Sona Mohapatra responded to a fan's tweet about Indian Idol, and expressed how she felt about the decision. After a user tweeted, "#Indiaidol #sonytv seems like #AnuMalik has been absolved of the #metoo allegations. @sonamohapatra. He is firmly in #judge seat since the past few weeks, Sona responded to the tweet with a simple response. Take a look -

Anu Malik was one of the several people, accused of sexual harassment when the #MeToo Movement began in India, in 2018. The singer after being accused by the aforementioned singers, did not come out and talk about it initially and decided to keep mum. However, a year later, Malik issued a statement on his Twitter handle talking about the allegations.

The singer in his tweet claimed he had done nothing wrong, and that the allegations against him were simply not true. Not only did the music composer deny all such accusations, but asked for "justice" in his statement saying, "The show must go on. But behind this happy face, I am in pain. I am in a dark space. And justice is all I want". Take a look at Anu Malik's statement below -

Image - Sona Mohapatra Instagram

