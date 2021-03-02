Sonakshi Sinha Shows Off Her Volleyball Skills With Gulshan Devaiah: Watch

Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram stories on Sunday, February 28, 2021, to share videos as she played Volleyball with actor Gulshan Devaiah. She also agreed that she was indeed showing off her skills as expressed by Gulshan, in the caption of her stories. Read along to take a look at the videos and Sonakshi’s volleyball playing skills.

Sonakshi Sinha plays Volleyball with Gulshan Devaiah

Sonakshi Sinha is currently in Rajasthan, where she is shooting for an upcoming web series by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films. The actor took to her Instagram story on February 28 to share a series of videos as she played volleyball with co-star Gulshan Devaiah. She wrote in the first story, “Volleyball with @GulshanDevaiah78 who thinks I was showing off. I was”.

Followed by this were five more videos of the two playing as the sunset in the background, and in the last one, Sonakshi wrote, “Iske baad haalat ho gayi. Ok Bye” and tagged the actor. Take a look at the stories here.

A look into Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram account

The actor has been sharing some picturesque shots from her time in Rajasthan and most of them are taken in the same background as that in her recent stories. Prior to this, she was in Goa with the team of the same film and shared pictures from there with the cast and crew. The picture also featured Vijay Verma, hinting that he will also be a part of the project.

Sonakshi Sinha on the work front

The actor was last seen in the movie, Ghoomketu where she made a special appearance as herself. Apart from that, Sonakshi will also be seen in the movie Bhuj: The Pride of India playing the role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya. The latter is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and revolves around the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was the in-charge of the Bhuj Airport at the time of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 and reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of his team and 300 women from the local village Madhapar.

