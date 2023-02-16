Sonal Jha Says She Felt 'powerless' Working On Balika Vadhu: 'You Cannot Say Much In TV'

Balika Vadhu fame Sonal Jha recently called out the 'regressive' nature of daily soaps on Indian television. She played the role of Anandi's mother-in-law in Balika Vadhu. The actress, who was seen in Sudhir Mishra's crime drama Jehanabad - Of Love & War, stated that the TV shows that seem progressive are 'almost never actually are'.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonal said, “TV is a wide medium and a lot of content is being made simultaneously. When Balika Vadhu was being made, Ekta Kapoor was also making her serials on kitchen politics and (that kind of) regressive content."

"I am sure good stories are still there but maximum stuff is just the same as what has been going on (all these years). If there is any change visible, it is too frivolous. I feel that their agenda is not showing progressive content. That is why I distanced myself from TV work, their agenda is different," she added.

Sonal Jha questions, 'How much has actually changed on TV?'

Sonal Jha believes other than making a profit, the TV market doesn’t care about anything else. The actress said although it's excellent that these companies are having open discussions about skin colour and body image issues, she is not sure how much has actually changed.

Sonal also talked about her frustration working on the set of Balika Vadhu. She said that the makers easily switched her character from progressive to orthodox according to their will. She often had to fight with the creative team but couldn’t say much as she didn’t have the authority. This she said, made her feel powerless.

Balika Vadhu was broadcast on Colors TV from 2008 until 2016. The story revolved around a child bride and her family living in rural Rajasthan. The show also featured Pratyusha Banerjee, Avika Gor, Shashank Vyas, Siddharth Shukla, Mahhi Vij among many others.