Sonal Vengurlekar Reveals She Plans On Writing An Open Letter, Calling Out Her Producers

The current coronavirus pandemic has halted the shoots of several films and shows, affecting the entertainment industry overall. Recently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Sonal Vengurlekar had expressed how her makeup man offered her financial help as she was going through a tough time. She recently revealed that a production house has been owing her money but has been avoiding her. Read further ahead for more details:

Sonal Vengurlekar talks about non-payment

In a recent interview with a leading national daily, Sonal Vengurlekar revealed that she has been awaiting her dues for the past eight months. She also went on to add how she will now be going forward and penning an open letter addressed to the production house. She also added that there is no wrong in talking about the truth. She added that one should always come ahead and fight on for what is right always.

Sonal Vengurlekar also revealed that one of the production houses that she worked for last year owes her almost ₹12 Lakhs. She mentioned how she has been waiting for the money for the last eight months but to no avail. The actor even went on to add how the current coronavirus pandemic has made matters even worse as she has no other work at the moment.

The actor refrained to reveal the name of the production house or the show that she worked for. Sonal Vengurlekar also revealed that she has asked the Cine And TV Artistes’ Association aka CINTAA to interfere. She has asked the organisation to help her get her pay that has been due for too long. She also mentioned how people think that actors lead a “fabulous life”. However, this is not true, added Sonal Vengurlekar.

While talking about the difficulties that she has been facing, Sonal Vengurlekar revealed that it is her earning that helps her run the house. Her parents also stay with her. Sonal Vengurlekar added how her mother is a housewife and her father is a heart patient. Hence, her pay is very important for her family as well.

Sonal Vengurlekar added how she recently bought her house with her family and that she needs to pay the monthly EMI’s for that as well. However, since the house was far from her work, she had to shift to another house that is closer. The actor revealed that she has to pay the rent for that too. Sonal Vengurlekar revealed that she has been struggling to make ends meet.

