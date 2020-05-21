Sonal Vengurlekar Thanks Fans Who Offered Her Financial Aid During Crisis

After revealing that her producers owe her ₹12 Lakh and being in need of monetary help, television actor Sonal Vengurlekar recently thanked her fans and her makeup artist who came forward to rescue her during such difficult times. Vengurlekar was last seen essaying the role of Nandini Mazumdar in Zee TV's soap opera, Yeh Teri Galiyan. In her latest Instagram post, the actor raised a few questions and wondered how many lives more will people need to take artists seriously and clear their dues.

Sonal Vengurlekar thanks everyone who helped her during her financial crisis

Everyone's aware of the fact that the shooting of both film and television industries across the country have been halted due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the rapid spread of Coronavirus. Due to the shoots being stalled for over a month now, a lot of people including some popular faces are facing financial problems. The Yeh Teri Galiyan famed Sonal Vengurlekar is one amongst them as she recently opened up about her financial crisis on social media. Later, in her official statement to the press, the actor thanked everyone who came forward to help her by saying that her social media is full of messages from fans who are offering her financial aid.

Elaborating more about the same, Sonal Vengurlekar revealed that there are a lot of fans who are offering her whatever they have from hundreds to thousands and to even a lakh or beyond. However, the actor added saying there are some people who do not even know her but still offered to provide her with financial help. Vengurlekar admitted saying she gets goosebumps every time she reads their messages because she did not ask for any help but her fans' generous gesture has created a lot of positivity in her.

She also believes that there is ample of goodness in this world and there are people who still have a heart in them. Vengurlekar concluded saying that she feels touched and blessed to have such fans who are no less than a family and have earned lifelong respect in her eyes.

Recently, Sonal Vengurlekar took to her Instagram handle to share a clipping of the news about the television actor Manmeet Grewal’s suicide. Alongside sharing the post, she also expressed that it could have been anyone from the industry. Check out her post below:

