Sonali Phogat Death: Chemical Analysis Underway; Viscera Sent For Forensic Evaluation

In another major update in the Sonali Phogat death case, Goa police sources on Friday informed that the chemical analysis which is being conducted will confirm whether Phogat's death was due to consumption of drug, chemical or poison. The police added that viscera has been preserved and it will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory, Verna for chemical analysis.

Blunt injury marks are on the hands and legs, and claims have been made that the injuries were when she was being lifted and taken to the hospital. Police is waiting for histopathology and serology reports, sources told Republic.

This comes after Goa IGP Omvir Singh Bishnoi confirmed that the two accused, Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, have admitted that they 'drugged her with a liquid substance'.

Sonali Phogat's Last CCTV Footage Accessed

On Friday, Republic Media Network accessed the last CCTV footage of the late actor, which was recorded during the wee hours of Tuesday, August 23 while she was exiting a Goa nightclub. As per the CCTV footage accessed, Phogat was visibly not in a good condition and was unable to walk unsupported. One of the accused, believed to be her personal assistant Sudhir was seen taking Phogat away while she staggered. Another man, believed to be the accused Sukhwinder, was also present.

#LIVE: First visuals of accused in Police custody & last CCTV of Sonali Phogat both out after police says the arrested accused admitted to making her consume a substance; Tune in here - https://t.co/bquVjkRUtK pic.twitter.com/j86mR2eec9 — Republic (@republic) August 26, 2022

The Goa IGP added, "On the basis of CCTV footage, it was seen that alleged Sudhir Sangwan & his associate Sukhwinder Singh were partying with the deceased at a club. A video establishes that one of them forcefully made the victim consume a substance. When confronted, Sukhwinder & Sudhir confessed that they intentionally mixed a noxious chemical into a liquid and made the victim drink it."

Her mortal remains were handed over to the family on August 25 after the autopsy, moments after the Goa police registered a murder case in response to a complaint filed by Phogat’s brother. After Phogat's autopsy was conducted at a state-run hospital in Goa, the provisional death certificate was released, which stated that there were 'multiple blunt force injuries' over the actor's body. The copy accessed by Republic details the analysis that was done on the body and establishes that injury marks were found. Her funeral was held earlier on Friday.

Phogat was brought dead at the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna area of North Goa district on Tuesday morning, with a police official earlier mentioning she died of a suspected heart attack. The police had subsequently registered a case of unnatural death.