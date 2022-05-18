Sonarika Bhadoria Gets Engaged To Vikas Parashar, Shares Pics From Dreamy Photoshoot

Sonarika Bhadoria is among the notable Indian TV actors who gained fame and recognition by playing goddess Parvati in a 2013 mythological show Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev. As the actor recently dropped in pictures of her engagement with her fiance, Vikas Parashar on the occasion of the latter’s birthday, her fans were delighted to get a peek into their vibrant engagement photoshoot.

Sonarika Bhadoria engaged to boyfriend Vikas Parashar

Sonarika Bhadoria recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her engagement photoshoot with her boyfriend now fiance Vikas Parashar along with a special birthday note for him. In the first one, they posed for a picture sporting white outfits in which Vikas can be seen sliding a ring on her finger. In the next couple of photos, they can be seen lovingly posing for the camera with blissful smiles on their faces. In the caption, Sonarika Bhadoria penned a beautiful poem for her fiance that read-

The caption read, “Happiest birthday to the boy who has a heart of gold and stardust soul The boy who takes care of my mind, my heart, my soul and even the most chaotic parts of me. The boy who’s both my safe place and my biggest adventure. The boy who always stands firmly in front of me and choose me every single day. The boy who loves openly, deeply and irrevocably. The boy who makes me a softer person, a better person. The boy who believes in me, supports me and stands by my side. The boy who’s built me a home in his heart. Happiest birthday fiancé” (sic).

The moment she posted the pictures online, numerous tv stars took to the comment section and extended their love and best wishes to the engaged couple. Ashnoor Kaur, Shaheer Sheikh, Avika Gor and others dropped in beautiful messages for the couple while congratulating them on getting engaged. On the other hand, even her fans were delighted to hear the news about their engagement and showered hearts on them. Take a look at some of the reactions to Sonarika Bhadoria’s latest Instagram photos revealing her engagement news.

Image: Instagram/@bsonarika