Sonu Sood Gears Up For MTV Roadies As He Treats Himself To Samosas; 'New Adventure Begins'

The makers of Roadies have recently announced actor Sonu Sood as the new host for the upcoming season. This came a day after actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha, who has been involved with the reality show for the last 18 years, either as a competitor, host, or coach, said in an interview that he will not be part of the new season. Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has dropped a new video in which he is seen enjoying a samosa snack ahead of his Roadies journey.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Dabangg actor dropped an adorable video in which he could be seen savouring a samosa snack from a roadside stall. He wrote in the caption, "So the Roadies can get samosas in South Africa as well. So get ready for Roadies next season." The clip features Sonu saying, "I am going to host the new season of Roadies." Sharing his excitement, the actor added, "I am really excited because there is going to be a lot of fun, adventure on the show. This season will have the best roadies of the country. And I am thinking of having some samosas before leaving for South Africa just in case I may or may not get chaat-samosa there," Sood continued.

A new adventure begins in my life with Roadies, this journey is going to be one of it's kind!_🏍️@infinixindia MTV Roadies- Journey in South Africa @MTVIndia @MTVRoadies pic.twitter.com/g9lLlQ1TiC — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 7, 2022

Sonu Sood talks to Samosa Vendor

The actor then called the samosa vendor and gave him a brief about his Roadies trip. Sood asked him if he would like to come as well. After the vendor agrees to the actor, Sonu asks him to offer free samosas in return, in South Africa. The actor said, "So the Roadies can get samosas in South Africa as well. So get ready for Roadies next season.”

More on actor Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood has been helping the needy and poor since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sood has helped more than 15,000 migrants, the majority of them belonging to Bihar, to reach their native place. The actor had also arranged food and shelters for more than 45,000 other people who were unable to manage basic necessities during the lockdown. Not only did the actor arrange transportation facilities for migrant workers to help them reach home during the pandemic-induced lockdown, but he also looked after the educational needs of underprivileged students. Recently, the actor launched an initiative to provide full scholarships for higher education to students facing financial challenges.

Image: Twitter/@sonu sood