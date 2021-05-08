Sonu Sood's Weekly Round-up: Actor Slogs To Help The COVID-hit Nation

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is one of the few Bollywood actors who has been going an extra mile to help the people in need amidst the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The actor has been helping the people with COVID-19 resources as the country has been facing a major shortage leading to a higher death toll. Sonu Sood has not just been helping the people with oxygen cylinders and medicines but has also been trying to make the process as convenient as possible through toll-free helpline numbers. Here is a look at the details of what the actor has been up to, since the last few days.

Check Sonu Sood’s latest social media updates

1. Actor Sonu Sood and his team had vigorously started helping the people in need right after he tested negative at the end of April 2021. In the video attached above, the actor can be seen describing the struggles of a patient who has been struggling to find the needful resources. He has mentioned how difficult the process is and how much money is needed to get through the tough and tiring journey. He has made a sincere appeal to the government to make the last rites free for everyone in the country so that every section of society can afford it.

2. Sonu Sood posted this picture on social media after he procured oxygen cylinders for people in need. In the poster shared, he has mentioned that his foundation has begun the ‘Oxygen Drive’ and it will reach the people soon. He has also mentioned that everyone is together and united in this difficult situation.

3. Sonu Sood has paid his tribute to a COVID 19 warrior who lost her life recently amidst the second wave. He has mentioned in the picture that Bharti was a young girl from Nagpur who was airlifted to Hyderabad for better COVID-19 treatment but she could not survive due to various health complications. He has mentioned that Bharti fought fiercely for almost a month. He has also sent out his condolences to the family members and mentioned in the post that he will meet them 'very' soon.

IMAGE: SONU SOOD’S INSTAGRAM

