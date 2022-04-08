Sony's 'India’s Comedy Champion' Leave Fans Pondering If Kapil Sharma's 'TKSS' Is Ending

Touted as one of the most popular talk shows in India, The Kapil Sharma Show is currently embroiled in rumours regarding the end of its run on the small screen. Hosted by comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, the show also features several popular faces, including Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar. Moreover, the team of the show is reportedly headed to the US for a series of shows, as per Bollywood Life.

Amid the reports, Sony Entertainment Television has flared up the rumour mill by announcing a new show titled India’s Comedy Champion. This has led fans to question if The Kapil Sharma Show is being replaced by this new series on the channel.

Is 'The Kapil Sharma Show' going off air?

Sony Entertainment Television took to its official Instagram handle to announce the new show India’s Comedy Champion. The new show will reportedly see comedians taking to the stage to make the audience laugh and battle with each other for the ultimate title. The teaser video was posted with the caption, ''NEW SHOW ALERT!!! #India'sLaughterChampion coming soon, only on Sony TV! (sic)''.

While fans expressed their excitement to witness the new reality show, a few questioned if it is replacing The Kapil Sharma Show. It is important to note that although there have been several speculations and reports about The Kapil Sharma Show going off-air soon, there has been no official confirmation of the same from the show or the channel.

More on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Meanwhile, there was another rumour surrounding the show that claimed that actor Sumona Chakravarti, who rose to fame for her stint in the show, has decided to leave The Kapil Sharma Show for a travel series on Zee Entertainment's lifestyle channel, Zee Zest, called Shonar Bengal. However, when approached by Republic Media Network, the actor refuted the claims and denied quitting the Sony Entertainment show.

Furthermore, the actor also asserted that she does not intend to leave the show. However, she confirmed her involvement in the new travel series which she described as a 'short one-month commitment'. Additionally, sharing the reason behind saying yes to the show, Chakravarti revealed that she did so because she is a 'proud Bengali'.

(Image: @kapilsharma/Instagram)