Sooraj Thapar's Wife Dipti Shaves Her Head After Actor's Successful Recovery From COVID-19

Famous television star Sooraj Thapar's wife Dipti Dhyani pledged to offer her hair at Tirupati Balaji while the former was in the ICU, battling COVID-19 last year. Keeping her promise, Dipti recently shaved her head and flaunted her new avatar on social media.

Sooraj also hailed his wife for the overwhelming gesture, calling it 'pure love'. He also revealed that while he was 'sceptical' about Dipti's decision, she was okay with it from the beginning as her priority was to see the actor back on his feet.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, May 31, Dipti Dhyani shared multiple pictures with Sooraj from their visit to Tirupati. In the caption, she mentioned, "Sathi tere naam ek din jeevan kar jaayenge (I will dedicate my life to you one day)". Take a look.

Meanwhile, Sooraj also shared a video of her transformation and in a heartfelt note, mentioned, "Transformation... it's Love. No one Does it for you in this World.. Its PURE Love."

While fans were in awe of Dipti's love for Sooraj, celebrities like Nisha Rawal, and Bhakhtyar Irani among others also reacted to the actor's post. Nisha mentioned, "She is amazing! And u both are are blessing to each other," while Bhakhtyar wrote, "God bless."

While talking to Indian Express, Sooraj mentioned he feels lucky to have Dipti as his partner, further revealing his first reaction to her pledge. "I had just come back home from Lilavati when she told me about her pledge. I was shocked and questioned her again and again if she’ll have to shave the whole head," he stated.

He also talked about how Dipti just smiled and chanted God's name while getting her head shaved. He added,"It was an emotional moment for both of us but Dipti’s strength overtook everything. She is confidently flaunting her new look and refuses to wear a scarf or band." He concluded by mentioning his partner is looking 'prettier now'.

For the unversed, Sooraj is known for being a part of shows like Sasural Genda Phool, Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, Hum Paanch Phir Se, and Ek Nayi Pehchaan among others.

