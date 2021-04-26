Sourabh Patel Pens Emotional Note For Father After His Death Due To COVID-19

Sourabh Patel recently took to his Instagram account to share the news of his father's death due to COVID-19. He shared a few pictures from the past where he is seen standing with his family that also includes his father. In the emotional post, he wrote about how his father passed away despite all the facilities being available to him. He also mentioned that he has not just lost his father but also his best friend. Sourabh also wrote that no matter what he achieves in his life, the real happiness he gained was after he saw his father's smile. He further asked his fans to stay at home. Check out Sourabh Patel's Instagram post.

Sourabh Patel mourns his father's death

The caption of his emotional post reads, "Mere papa is duniya me nahi rahe shayad wo mere papa kam dost jyada the.

Main aap sabhi ko sirf itna kahna chahta hun dil se please agar aap bindass ghum rahe h ya aapke gharwale kahi jaane ke liye bole rahe to please unhe jaane mat dijiye kyuki “jaan hai to jahaan hai” ye wo time hai jisme paise source kuch kaam nahi aa rahe hai mere apne papa ko apne ankho ke samne is duniya se jaate dekha hai. aur mere pass sab kuch that,oxygen cylinder doctor source sab kuch fir bhi nahi bacha paya. Request hai ghar par raho apno ke sath jab aisa hota to dimag kaam karna band kar deta hai.Aaj maine apna baap nahi ek dost khoya hai, ab kuch accha nahi lag raha h, main duniya me kuch bhi ban jao kuch accha kar lun poori duniya tarif kar le wo khushi nahi milti this, jitni mere Papa khush hote the tab unhe dekhkar mujhe jo khushi milti this, Wo main bata nahi sakta."

(My father who was less of a father and more of a friend to me has passed away. I request you all to not leave your houses and ask your members as well to stay at home. No money or source can save your life in these times. I saw my father die in front of my eyes and I had everything, oxygen cylinder, doctors and sources, still, I couldn't save him. It's a request that you don't leave your house because when such tragedy happens to oneself, the mind stops working. Nothing feels good right now. No matter what I achieve in life, it won't bring me happiness as much as it did when I saw my father's smile.)

The comment section is filled with his fans leaving "RIP" and asking him to stay strong. His fellow celebrity friends like Saba Khan, Urvashi Vani and others also left a message in his comment section. Check it out.

