Sourabh Raaj Jain Reveals He Does Not Need Persuasion To Appear In Socially-driven Content

Being a part of projects which have meaningful content with an impactful message to put out to the audiences has always been essential for actor Sourabh Raaj Jain. Sourabh put out a strong and meaningful message about the importance of mental health in a short film on Youtube which was uploaded on the popular site in October 2020. The film is a short movie with a 21 minute run time and is named What Is ANXIETY. The film tries to create awareness about mental health as the concept of it is not entirely clear yet to many people in the country.

After putting out a strong message about the importance of mental health, Sourabh has now emphasized 'Sharing the Load' between husband and wife in a new digital short film. With a run time of only 12 minutes, the film tries to focus on the relationship between the husband and wife and the kind of problems working women face at home when they have to juggle between their household chores and work. Both short films that talk about important social issues were uploaded on the Youtube channel "Contenkakeeda" and starred Sourabh Raaj Jain. Check out the short film 'Sharing the Load' below.

Sourabh Jain on creating socially relevant content

In an interaction, Sourabh Raaj Jain revealed how he felt it is more of a responsibility on his part to be a part of stories which focus on relevant issues. He said, "I don't think twice before taking up projects which have social issues at the forefront of their concept, as somewhere I feel as an actor it is my responsibility to support stories which have an important message to tell the viewers".

Sourabh added that he believes that all video sharing platforms should have relevant socially driven content saying, "I believe that all entertainment mediums across various platforms should put across relevant messages to the society to think upon through their content. Keeping it short and simple through short stories or other digital creations are apt to showcase in a short span of time, as the message is put across more clearly. If made with the right intention, good content with strong messages can flourish."

Sourabh Raaj Jain's short film; fans react

Many fans on Youtube left comments talking about the short film uploaded by Contentkakeeda. The reactions of the people who watched the film were emotional and sometimes even personal indicating that the film had an impact on those who watched it. Take a look at some of the reactions to Sourabh's short film below.

Sourabh Raaj Jain's TV shows

Sourabh Raaj Jain's TV shows include popular shows like Kasamh Se, Uttaran, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Chandragupta Maurya and many more. Sourabh has also participated in the Indian celebrity dance reality tv show Nach Baliye 9 with his wife Riddhima Jain. Sourabh Raaj Jain's roles also include his most prominent roles so far which were his portrayals of Lord Krishna in Mahabharat and Chef Neil Oberoi in Patiala Babes. Check out Sourabh Raaj Jain's other socially relevant short film about mental health awareness called What Is ANXIETY below.

