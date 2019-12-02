Splitsvilla 12: Here's All You Need To Know About Uday Singh

Uday Singh also known as Yunan is a famous rapper, actor and a singer. He has done many stage shows and has collaborated with many famous singers. He is a very close friend of rapper Raftaar and has also collaborated with him. Uday’s song Netflix and Chill which also features Raftaar has thousands of views on YouTube. He recently released his single titled Kyu, which also has more than 200 thousand views on YouTube.

ALSO READ: Splitsvilla 12: Know The Contestants- Pulkit Kapoor And Aman Dheer

Uday also owns the band Yunan Music and enjoys performing on stage as well. He has a huge fan base, which has only increased after his entry in Splitsvilla 12. He has around 71,000 followers on Instagram and his YouTube channel Yunan Music has around 12,100 subscribers at the time of this publication.

ALSO READ: Splitsvilla 12: All You Need To Know About Contestant Ashish Bhatia

Uday is reportedly a gym freak as well as an excellent swimmer. It has been reported that he was a contestant on the dance reality show Dance India Dance Little Masters in 2012. He had entered the competition with the name Uday Sachdeva. His favourite actors are supposed to be Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ: Splitsvilla 12: All You Need To Know About Shrey Mittal And Lok Bisht

Personal Life

It has been reported that Uday has a sibling named Nandini. As per reports, he is currently 20-years-old and celebrates his birthday on December 12, 2019. He was born and brought up in Ahmedabad, Gujrat and is currently residing in Mumbai. He enjoys singing and travelling and his zodiac sign is Aquarius. It has been reported that Raftaar suggested his name as a participant at Splitsvilla 12.

ALSO READ: Splitsvilla 12: Things Turn Ugly As Piyush And Ashish Battle It Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.