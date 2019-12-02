Splitsvilla 12 Weekend Recap Of November 29: The Chosen Ones Battle It Out

The latest season of MTV’s dating reality show, Splitsvilla 12, started its telecast on October 16, 2019. The 12th season is being hosted by Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone. Here is what happened on the show this weekend.

Splitsvilla 12 episode recap of November 29, 2019

The episode kickstarted on a high note. Uday asked Bhavin as to why he wrote his name on the card. Bhavin gave Uday the same explanation that he gave earlier. After some time, Hridya also jumped into the conversation to explain it all to Uday.

Bhavya blamed Alfrez for always targeting her. She said that Alfrez and Piyush have always tried to pick fights with her. Bhavya even had an argument with Hridya about what they said at the dome.

Soundarya read out the scroll that had the information about the next task. In the task, the Ideal Matches challenged the Chosen Ones. The hosts of the show, Rannvijay and Sunny, explained to the players that the task is named ‘Langur ke haath mein angur’. They also explained how the game will be having three rounds each.

Shrey-Priyamvada and Alfez-Aradhna were the Ideal Matches who were performing. The former chose to play with the help of Sambhav, Soundarya, Uday, and Hridya. Alfez-Aradhna asked Piyush, Arshiya, Loka, and Bhavya to help them with the task. Since no one chose Aahana and Bhavin, the two were directly sent to the dumping zone.

The contenders had to play after donning a dress that was covered with balloons. The opposite person had to burst the balloons using a bat and had to also stay inside a ring. The partner had to stay outside the ring and collect three single-digit numbers. The bright side of the task was that the contestants from the winning team were to be moved to the safe zone.

Alfez-Aradhna ended up winning the task. They went on to challenge the Chosen Ones. The Chosen Ones then received a scroll in the evening for another task. Ashish and Miesha ended up winning the task. By winning the task, they earned the right to move straight to the semi-finals.

