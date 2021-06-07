Splitsvilla 13 June 5 2021 Written Update: Palak And Shivam Give A Great Dance Performance

Splitsvilla 13 5th June 2021 episode was all about entertainment. The most-awaited entertainment task was here to test the bond of the contestants in the Silver Connection challenge. After Vyomesh-Arushi did not become the ideal match, Palak stayed in the villa. The episode began with Splitsvillains receiving a scroll from Ranvijay to practice for their next Silver Connection Challenge that is the entertainment task.

Splitsvilla 13 latest episode highlights

Contestants prepare for entertainment task

The contestants were given a full day to prepare for the task. From Silver Villa, Aditi-Jay, Shivam-Palak, Gary-Avantika, and Samruddhi-Trevon prepared for their performances while Arushi was left out as Vyomesh was not well. Jay being a non-dancer Aditi found it really difficult to teach him good moves and the same sentiment was shared by Samruddhi as Trevon didn't know how to dance. On the other hand, Gary and Avantika tried their best to prepare a dance performance as they eyed a place in the Golden Villa. From the Gold Villa, ideal match Kat and Kevin tried to work on their chemistry as the duo were non-dancers while Bhumika and Nikhil felt a connection as they moved together. Dhruv and Sapna stuck to Bhangra as they were comfortable with that.

Sunny Leone kickstarts the show

The Splitsvilla 13 stage was set and Ranvijay welcomed everyone and asked all the contestants to forget everything and enjoy themselves as it was an entertainment task. He then welcomed Sunny Leone to kickstart the show. Sunny Leone gave a powerpack performance setting up a benchmark for all the contestants.

Sunny Leone then welcomed all the Splitsvilla 13 contestants for their performances. Aditi and Jay were the first ones to go and he stunned everyone with his moves. Next, it was Trevon and Samriddhi. Palak and Shivam went third and everyone went gaga over their performance. Gary and Avantika depicted their Splitsvilla 13 story as they danced together and revealed that they felt a connection. From Golden Villa, Sapna and Dhruv entertained everyone with their Bhangra while Nikhil and Bhumika stunned all the contestants with their dance performance.

Winners of Splitsvilla 13 entertainment task

Ranvijay and Sunny announced the winners of the task. Palak and Shivam won the task from Silver Villa while Nikhil and Bhoomika won from Golden Villa. Ranvijay then gave a surprise to the Splitsvilla 13 contestants as he welcomed Ashish and Miesha for a special performance. The duo gave a romantic performance and also gave their best wishes to the contestants. The episode ended with all the Splitsvillains dancing on the stage.

