'Splitsvilla 13' New Promo: 'Ideal Couple' Kevin-Kat Kristian To Part Ways?

The tables turned in Splitsvilla 13 with Nikhil-Bhumika and Shivam-Palak winning the silver connection challenge and the ideal couple Kevin and Kat Kristian's whole team going into the danger zone. A new promo of the show was released on its official Instagram handle and has given us a glimpse of the upcoming dome session, This Splitsvilla 13 new promo also shows us how things are not fine between Kevin and Kat Kristian.

Splitsvilla 13 contestants Kat and Kevin to part ways?

In the new promo, Kat is seen crying and telling Ranvijay-Sunny that Kevin does not listen to her. In the next shot, Kat is seen telling Kevin that she just wants that he should also listen to her before making any kind of decision. Later, Sunny Leone is seen motivating Kat. She tells her that Kevin is not her voice instead she is her own. She tells her that she should totally take a stand for herself. The caption of the promo read, "Wise words from Sunny! Kya ideal couple ka bond hoga break?"

Splitsvilla 13's new task 'Bun Banke'

According to the new promo release, Splitsvilla 13 contestants will compete with each other in a physical task Bun Banke. In this task, they would be making human buns with two contestants wearing bun props and one wearing the sausage costume. The trio would have to put sauces on their body and play the game. The challenge would be won by the team that finishes first. Nikhil-Bhumika will be paired with Trevon-Samruddhi, and Shivam-Pallak will be with Jay-Aditi. As this would be the next Golden opportunity challenge, it would be interesting to see if Splitsvilla 13 will get its next ideal match.

The same promo also shows a fight between Shivam and Kevin wherein the latter mentions that he will make sure Shivam goes home. They engage in a conversation where Kevin abuses Shivam and Kat stops him. Shivam also warns Kevin that if he starts abusing it won't be good for him. Splitsvilla 13 airs every Saturday at 7 PM on MTV and streams online on the streaming platform Voot. The reality show is hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha.

Image: Still from Splitsvilla 13 promo

