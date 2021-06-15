'Splitsvilla 13' Spoiler Alert: Samruddhi To Enter Wild Villa, Vyomesh To Quit Midway

Splitsvilla 13 is full of twists and turns. In the last episode, Samruddi was dumped by the ideal match after Aditi and Jay were nominated by Splitsvilla 13 contestants to become an ideal match and they became one. Now that Samruddhi Jadhav is out of Splitsvilla, she is all set to join Azma, Riya, and Janvi in the wild villa. Samruddhi would be welcomed in the wild villa and as per a new promo, she would hold a special power as she enters the wild villa. Reportedly, Vyomesh will also leave the show.

In the new promo, Samruddhi is seen talking about how she would behave selfishly from now on. She mentioned that she tried being selfless and got nothing in return so, she will only focus on playing her game now. Later, she is also seen mentioning that she may consider Rashmi over Janvi as she sees a determination in her to win the show. According to a report by India Forums, there is another major Splitsvilla 13 spoiler waiting for us as Vyomesh Kaul would be seen leaving the villa midway. It is being said that he is leaving the show because of his health issues. Vyomesh didn't perform the last Silver connection challenge due to his health issues but he was saved by Dhruv and Sapna. He is currently playing the game with Arushi.

Splitsvilla 13 June 12 episode updates

Splitsvilla 13 June 12 episode was divided into two parts - the golden opportunity task and the dome session. In the task, Nikhil-Bhoomika competed against Pallak-Shivam with four other Splitsvilla 13 contestants. It was the task of making a hot dog with toasted bread and sausage. The task was won by Pallak-Shivam and Jay-Aditi who were helping them. Jay-Aditi were nominated by the "splitsvillains" to go in front of the oracle.

Kevin and Kat faced some major problem as all the three couples in the elimination zone were their friends. Kevin and Kat were given the choice to dump one contestant. Samruddhi was then eventually dumped after Kat-Kevin had a small argument about Kevin not listening to her and making his own decisions. Post her exit, Trevon warned the Splitsvilla 13 contestants that whosoever was involved in dumping her, will get payback.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.