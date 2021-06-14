'Splitsvilla 13' Written Update: Jai & Aditi Get The New 'ideal Couple' Tag

Splitsvilla 13 June 12 episode was all about an intense dome session and a twisted golden opportunity challenge. The episode began with a scroll from Ranvijay where he asked the Splitsvilla 13 contestants to tighten their seat belts as the journey is about to get bumpier and also invited them for their next golden opportunity task. Check out Splitsvilla 13 written update.

In Splitsvilla 13 golden opportunity task Nikhil-Bhoomika were up against Pallak-Shivam as they won the entertainment task. They were asked to select a couple to help them. Nikhil chose Trevon and Samruddhi while Pallak-Shivam selected Aditi-Jay. The task was named Bun Banke. It was all about making a human bun. Splitsvilla 13 contestants were asked to make a hot dog with buns and sausage. Nikhil and Bhoomika underperformed so as to make Pallak, Shivam, Jay, and Aditi win the task. The Splitsvilla 13 contestants told them to show some sportsman spirit but they chose to play their own game.

After the task, Jay and Aditi planned the strategy to go to the oracle and gave a word to Samruddhi and Trevon that if they nominate them, he will make sure that they stay safe. In the dome session, Dhruv and Sapna got the power to save one couple. The duo saved Vyomesh and Arushi. The Splitsvilla 13 contestants were then asked to nominate a pair to go in front of the oracle. While Pallak-Shivam said they will go for a compatibility test, Jay-Aditi went for the ideal match. The villa nominated Jay and Aditi and they were asked to show their cue card. They wrote Samruddi and Trevon's name thereby going against them. Jay and Aditi then went in front of the oracle and became an ideal match. Kevin had an intense argument with Shivam as he provoked him.

Later, Kevin and Kat were held responsible for not exercising their ideal match powers right which lead to Trevon and Samruddhi getting dumped. Kat complained that Kevin does not listen to her. Later, being the ideal match Kevin and Kat were asked to dump one from Samruddhi and Trevon. Kat chose Trevon mentioning that she wants Avantika to perform with Trevon as she mentioned that Gary is confused. Samruddhi gets dumped by the ideal match.

