'Splitsvilla' Fame Varun Sood Tests Positive For COVID-19; 'I Have Isolated Myself'

India is currently facing a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and several states have imposed new guidelines to curb the growth of the virus. Amid the rise in cases, television personality Varun Sood announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating himself.

Varun Sood tests COVID positive

Splitsvilla fame Varun Sood took to his social media handle and shared that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and also asked everyone around him to get tested. Sood wrote, "After 1011 days I've been tested positive for COVID-19. If anyone has come in contact with me get yourself tested. I've isolated in my room. Stay safe."

India has been witnessing a massive spike in COVID-19 cases, Mumbai reported 15,166 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest-ever daily count and up 4,306 from a day ago. With these additions, the city's overall Coronavirus count jumped to 8,33,628, while the death toll increased to 16,384, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin. At 15,166, Mumbai has recorded an all-time high COVID-19 cases in a day since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. On Tuesday, the city had logged 10,860 cases and the latest count reflects a jump of 4,306 cases, or 39.65 per cent, within a span of just 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Delhi logged 10,665 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 11.9 per cent. The national capital recorded eight COVID deaths on Wednesday, the highest number since June 16 last year, while the number was three on Tuesday and one each on January 3, 2 and 1.The Delhi government on Tuesday announced a weekend curfew and work from home for its offices. Also the mayor of Mumbai city

Several other Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani, Nora Fatehi, John Abraham and several others tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Television actors like Sharad Malhotra, Erica Fernandes, and Srishty Rode also shared that they had tested positive for the virus. Also earlier this month, actor Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora tested positive after they attended filmmaker Karan Johar's dinner party. Later, Maheep Kapoor and her daughter Shanaya Kapoor along with Seema Khan, who had also attended the party tested positive for the virus.

