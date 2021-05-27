'Splitsvilla' Host Rannvijay Singha Meets Family After Testing COVID Negative; Watch

Splitsvilla host Rannvijay Singha's latest Instagram post features an update on the actor's health. Rannvijay recently revealed that he was down with COVID-19 just last month, and was isolated for 19 days. The Splitsvilla host shared a video on his Instagram handle which features the actor returning home and hugging his mother and brother.

The family can be seen rejoicing at the fact that Singha has returned home, he also announces he's negative in the video. Ranvijay's mother can be seen looking very happy upon getting the news. The family could also still be seen wearing masks while meeting one another, keeping in alignment with COVID-19 safety norms.

More about Rannvijay Singha's latest post

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has been extremely difficult, with the entire country going into a lockdown. People affected by the virus have suffered greatly as the disease not only requires care and treatment but also isolation from all human beings, in order to avoid spreading it due to it's highly contagious nature. This has ensued in a number of tragedies with family members of people passing away without their families by their side or even getting to say a final goodbye.

At a time like this, Rannvijay Singha's health update seemed to bring a lot of joy to fans and friends alike who expressed it on social media. Explaining his experience in a long caption, Rannvijay wrote, "I had Covid last month. I took all the necessary steps that were supposed to be taken and I was isolated for 19days. I had most symptoms except that my taste and smell didn’t go.Thanks to the doctors,family and friends for their advice and prayers. This was the day I tested Negative and met my mom and brother".

Rannvijay also wrote about how much his friends and family mean to him saying, "Family and friends are the real treasures of life, tell them how much you love them and appreciate them whenever u get a chance. Now it’s time to rebuild". Singha also gave fans some advice adding, "I Urge everyone to be safe and stay indoors. Get the Vaccine as soon as you can". Take a look at Rannvijay Singha's Instagram post below.

Image - Rannvijay Singha's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.